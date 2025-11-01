Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced to Rs 1,750 in Chennai on November 1

CHENNAI: The price of a 19 kg commercial use cylinder in Chennai has been reduced by Rs 4.50 on November 1, and is being sold for Rs 1,750. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic use cylinder remains unchanged at Rs 868.50.

Public sector oil companies Bharat, Hindustan and Indian Oil are distributing cooking gas cylinders of 14.20 kg for households and 19 kg for commercial use across the country. Oil companies fix the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas cylinders by taking into account the price of crude oil in the international market and the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

Accordingly, the prices of cooking gas cylinders are revised on the first day of every month. In this regard, as per the announcement issued by the oil companies today, the price of commercial use cylinders has been reduced.