Coming up: Biodiversity conservation centre in Kodiakarai's Point Calimere to protect blackbucks, mudflats

CHENNAI: Endangered Indian Blackbuck and migratory birds will get better protection as the state forest department has decided to develop an Integrated Biodiversity Conservation Center (IBCC) in Point Calimere (Kodiakarai), which is one of the Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu.

As per the forest department document, the center will be developed under Tamil Nadu Sustainable Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) project, which commenced in 2023 with assistance from World bank. TN-SHORE aims to enhance the resilience and sustainable utilization of coastal resources through a multi-pronged approach.

Once constructed, the conservation center will help the forest department and experts to understand, conserve and improve the phenomenon of bird migration. The centre will also take up identification, monitoring and management of mudflats of Point Calimere Wetland in a scientific manner.

"The center will highlight the ecological importance of unique coastal grasslands of Kodiyakarai which support one of the largest southern populations of the Indian Blackbuck. The centre will provide information related to the distribution and characteristics and the threats to the rare and endangered Indian Blackbuck," the document said.

An official explained that the center will also provide education and outreach related to sea turtles in general and Olive Ridley Turtles in particular. The centre will also serve as the nodal centre for research and conservation activities related to sea turtles. "Consultants will be appointed to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the center and based on the DPR, construction will commence," he added.

Moreover, the center will also focus on the cultural heritage of Nagapattinam district by highlighting the importance of nature and wildlife in Tamil culture, particularly during the Chola Period.

Satellite telemetry:

The document added that the center will be equipped with infrastructure to do satellite telemetry for sea turtles as well as birds. Satellite telemetry is a very efficient tool for monitoring the long distance migratory species such as birds and sea turtles. The Integrated Biodiversity Conservation Centre will serve as a nodal centre to carry out satellite telemetry as well as bird ringing in the entire state.