Colleges stare at early sem to avoid clash with LS poll dates

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has decided to review the schedule of semester exams for Technical, Arts and Science colleges and Tamil Nadu engineering counselling-2024 in view of the upcoming general elections.

Officials said that the exams will be conducted this May and will not clash with the poll dates. But the Higher Education minister R S Rajakannappan on Tuesday hinted that the exams might be preponed.

“These are possibilities it could be preponed. However, we should wait for the announcement of elections”, the minister added. The students studying from first year to final year in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) usually have their final semester exams for that academic session usually between April second week and May third.

“Though the official announcement with regard to the exam dates would be made after the Election Commission of India officially announces the poll dates, the HEIs would be instructed to complete the portions little bit earlier or within the stipulated time frame, to ensure students aren’t affected,” the official said.

Pointing out that there would be a series of exam review meetings after the announcement of the election date, the official said that “the change of semester exams’ date would facilitate the students from other states casting their votes, who were studying here”.

A detailed circular from the Ministry of Education on the need to create awareness among the students to exercise their franchise on the poll day has been circulated to all the HEIs, the official said. “The state government would ensure that not even a single student, from this state or other regions, will not complain that they could not cast their vote due to semester exams here”.

The official claimed that concerns of all colleges and students would be taken care of.