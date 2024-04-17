Colleges in TN to reopen on June 19

CHENNAI: It’s extended summer vacation for college students in Tamil Nadu, as the institutions will be reopen only on June 19.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the universities and colleges, including private institutions, were instructed to complete all academic activities before the elections (April 19) so that students could cast their votes in their respective native places.

“It was also instructed that there should not be any special classes in the colleges during the election time. Students, including first-time voters, will be given enough time to reach their destination to vote, the official added. He further stated that after the elections in TN colleges could decide on conducting special summer camps for students.

“The Election Commission along with the State government have already created awareness among the students about the importance of casting the vote,” he stated.