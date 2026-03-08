College students drowned in lake near Tiruporur

CHENNAI: Two college students drowned while taking a dip in a lake at Tiruporur on Saturday evening. The deceased are identified as Viswanath (20) from Madurai and Bharath Kumar (20) from Mayiladuthurai.
They were pursuing a B Tech course at a private college in Potheri. Police investigations revealed that the two were part of a group of friends who went to the lake for a dip on Saturday.
Viswanath and Bharath reportedly moved into a deeper part of the lake and drowned as they did not know how to swim.
