College student killed in accident on Salem–Virudhachalam NH

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was killed and her mother critically injured in a road accident near Kalasamudram lake on the Salem–Virudhachalam National Highway.

The victims, Suganthi (40) and her daughter Roshini (20), residents of Thagamtheerthapuram in Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi district, were returning home from the Puttumariamman temple on a moped when a car coming from the opposite direction rammed into them, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Both sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Salem Government Hospital. Roshini succumbed to her injuries on Sunday (September 21), while her mother continues to receive treatment. Roshini was the daughter of Mahalingam (50), a government transport corporation driver.

Following a complaint, police registered a case against Ajith Kumar from Cuddalore district, who was driving the car. Investigations are under way.