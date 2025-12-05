Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Dec 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Collectorate receives bomb threat in Coimbatore
    Representative image

    COIMBATORE: The District Collector’s office in Coimbatore received a hoax bomb threat mail warning of a blast on Thursday.

    Soon, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) sleuths searched the entire premises, while a sniffer dog was pressed into service. A similar threat was made to the Collector's office during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Coimbatore.

    An official privy to the investigation stated that this is the 12th hoax bomb threat received by the Coimbatore collector's office in recent times.

