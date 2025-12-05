Collectorate receives bomb threat in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The District Collector’s office in Coimbatore received a hoax bomb threat mail warning of a blast on Thursday.

A staff member who noticed the threat mail in the morning had informed the Coimbatore city police, triggering panic.

Soon, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) sleuths searched the entire premises, while a sniffer dog was pressed into service. A similar threat was made to the Collector's office during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Coimbatore.

An official privy to the investigation stated that this is the 12th hoax bomb threat received by the Coimbatore collector's office in recent times.