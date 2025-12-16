Begin typing your search...

    Collectorate gets hoax bomb threat in Coimbatore

    A staff member, who noticed the threat mail, informed the Coimbatore city police. Immediately, the sleuths of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived and combed the entire premises.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Dec 2025 8:12 AM IST
    Collectorate gets hoax bomb threat in Coimbatore
    X

    Representative Image

    COIMBATORE: Yet again, the District Collector’s office in Coimbatore received a hoax bomb threat mail on Monday, when a large number of people had gathered to submit petitions at the grievance day meeting.

    A staff member, who noticed the threat mail, informed the Coimbatore city police. Immediately, the sleuths of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived and combed the entire premises.

    A sniffer dog was also pressed into service. After a thorough search for over an hour, the police declared the threat to be a hoax. Police said this is the 16th time the collector's office received a hoax bomb threat in recent months.

    CollectorateCoimbatoreHoax Bomb Threat
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X