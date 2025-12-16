Collectorate gets hoax bomb threat in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Yet again, the District Collector’s office in Coimbatore received a hoax bomb threat mail on Monday, when a large number of people had gathered to submit petitions at the grievance day meeting.

A staff member, who noticed the threat mail, informed the Coimbatore city police. Immediately, the sleuths of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived and combed the entire premises.

A sniffer dog was also pressed into service. After a thorough search for over an hour, the police declared the threat to be a hoax. Police said this is the 16th time the collector's office received a hoax bomb threat in recent months.