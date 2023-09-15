Collector seeks legal advice on swearing-in of ‘civic chief’ Indumathi

TIRUPATTUR: Collector D Baskara Pandian has sought the legal opinion of the government pleader attached to the State Election Commission (SEC) on panchayat president Indumathi assuming office as president of Naikaneri panchayat after two years.

Collector’s move comes after representatives of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Communist Party of India (CPI) met him to discuss Indumathi taking the chair. Indumathi along with her husband Pandian accompanied the VCK and CPI men they met the Collector and requested him to ensure that she assumed office as soon as possible.

It may be recalled that DT Next had highlighted how Indumathi was elected unopposed as president of the Naikaneri panchayat in Tirupattur district’s Madanur panchayat union due to a village diktat which opposed the panchayat being earmarked for the Dalit woman category.

Indumathi filed her nomination at the last minute and was elected unopposed, but local politics and caste resulted in her being unable to assume office due to a ‘court stay’. As Pandian told DT Next, “All believed the court stay which was spoken about by both officials and those who opposed my wife that we believed it. Only when we cross-checked with another lawyer did we know that no stay was issued.”

Meanwhile, facing severe mental trauma Indumathi had gone missing last Saturday leading to Pandian lodging a complaint with Ambur taluk police.

However, she returned a couple of days ago when she heard of the police complaint. It was then decided to meet the Collector to press for Indumathi to assume office.

When asked about this, Collector Baskaran Pandian said, “We have sought the legal opinion of the government pleader attached to the State Election commission as it has been two years since all rural local body presidents assumed office.”

Asked if he faulted the local officials for this State of affairs, the Collector said, “I blame no one but now I am trying to get at the root of the matter to ensure that Indumathi occupies her post at the earliest.”