Collector meets fire accident victims

TIRUCHY: Mayiladuthurai district collector AP Mahabharathi visited the fire accident victims, who have been undergoing treatment in the GH on Saturday and assured them of high-quality treatment.

As many as 15 residents sustained injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at Periya Chavadikulam village near Madapuram in Tharangambadi on Friday late hours. The explosion was triggered by a sudden fire in a house owned by one Kalaivanam. The cylinder exploded when the villagers were trying to douse the fire.

Among the injured, five sustained severe burns and were referred to the Tiruvarur Medical College hospital while seven have been undergoing treatment in the Mayiladuthurai GH. Three persons were discharged after treatment.

Talking to the reporters, the collector said the five persons admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College hospital are out of danger. He added that the hospital authorities were instructed to provide proper treatment to the victims. Mayiladuthurai Headquarters Periyar Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Senthil Kumar, Joint Director (Health Services) Dr Gurunathan and others accompanied him.