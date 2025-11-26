Collection of empty bottles: Tasmac staff stage protest in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tasmac outlet staff from Tiruchy on Tuesday staged a protest by closing the shop against the government’s order of collecting empty bottles claiming that was an additional burden to them.

The Tasmac administration had recently ordered to collect the empty bottles from the customers for Rs 10 per bottle. The order also directed the Tasmac staff to take care of the bottles and so the employees had opposed the order ever since it was announced. However, the Tasmac administration went ahead with the implementation of the order.

On Tuesday, the Tasmac staff from Tiruchy closed the shops condemning the recent order and staged a protest. The staff converged in front of the Tiruchy District Collectorate and staged a protest. They claimed that the recent order had affected their routine duty.

They also said that they were not able to concentrate on their work as they needed to take care of the empty bottles as well. They claimed that the stocking of empty bottles is a challenge before them as the Tasmac administration cited that the staff owe sole responsibility for it.

They also raised slogans against the order and demanded to withdraw it or else, they would continue a series of protests.