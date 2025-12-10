Colder nights likely for Chennai and suburbs from December 12

CHENNAI: A high-pressure system from December 12 will bring cold, dry winds, creating mini cold wave-like conditions across central India. The chill will also reach north Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Chennai, said Pradeep John, who runs the popular Tamil Nadu Weatherman handle.

As a result, Bengaluru and Hosur may see minimum temperatures of 10-12°C at night, while Ooty and Kodaikanal could drop below 5°C. Vellore, Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore and Dharmapuri are also likely to experience cold and dry weather, the weather blogger forecast.

He added that, in contrast, west coast cities will be unusually hot for December, even as much of the region turns cooler.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on December 10 and 11, caused by a trough (relatively low atmospheric pressure region) over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

From December 12 to 14, showers may be confined to south Tamil Nadu, the Delta districts, and Karaikal. Light rain may return at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 15, the weather department predicted.