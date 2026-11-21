UDHAGAMANDALAM: Normal life has been severely disrupted across the Nilgiris district as a biting cold wave tightened its grip on the hill station, pushing the minimum temperature in Ooty down to 4.4 degree celcius on Saturday.
Heavy frost has intensified during the early morning hours, particularly across low-lying pockets such as Kandhal, Glenmorgan, and Thalaikundha, blanketing the landscape in white.
To protect the sprawling lawns from frostbite and damage, workers at the government Botanical Garden in Ooty were seen sprinkling water over the grass early in the morning to melt the ice layer.
Meanwhile, the dip in mercury has triggered brisk business for roadside vendors, with residents and tourists flocking to buy woolen caps, gloves, and winter wear to shield themselves from the chill.
Despite the harsh weather, the picturesque frost-covered meadows have become a major draw for nature enthusiasts.
A large number of wildlife and landscape photographers from neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka have arrived in the town to capture the seasonal phenomenon.
Additionally, ornithologists and birdwatchers have noted a visible surge in native Nilgiri birds and domestic migratory species flocking to the frosted grasslands in search of food.