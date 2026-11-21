Heavy frost has intensified during the early morning hours, particularly across low-lying pockets such as Kandhal, Glenmorgan, and Thalaikundha, blanketing the landscape in white.

To protect the sprawling lawns from frostbite and damage, workers at the government Botanical Garden in Ooty were seen sprinkling water over the grass early in the morning to melt the ice layer.

Meanwhile, the dip in mercury has triggered brisk business for roadside vendors, with residents and tourists flocking to buy woolen caps, gloves, and winter wear to shield themselves from the chill.