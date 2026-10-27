Tourist attractions reopen in the Nilgiris, but footfall remains low

Following torrential rain triggered by the Northeast monsoon, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru had advised tourists to avoid visiting the hills for three days and ordered the closure of tourist attractions. Restrictions were also imposed on the entry of vehicles, including government buses, between 6 pm and 7 am, with exemptions for essential services.

With the rain giving way to sunshine, tourist spots reopened on Tuesday. However, several attractions, including the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam, wore a deserted look.

Restoration work continued along roads damaged by landslips and fallen trees during three days of heavy rain from Friday night. Several locations along the Ooty-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Ooty roads were affected by landslips and tree falls. At Burliar, a landslip brought mud and trees down onto a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus, killing its driver and injuring the conductor.