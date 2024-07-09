Coimbatore: Woman kills self, three-year-old child after alcoholic husband drowns elder daughter

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, a woman ended her life by suicide along with her three-year-old daughter by jumping into a water tank after her alcoholic husband killed their nine-year-old elder daughter by throwing her into the same tank following a domestic quarrel in Coimbatore.

Police identified the deceased as Pushpa (35), wife of Thangaraj (40), a painter from MGR Nagar- Nesavalar Colony in Ondipudur, and their daughters Harini (9) and Shivani (3).

Inquiries by police revealed that Thangaraj didn’t go to work over the last four months and broke into frequent quarrels with his wife Pushpa, who was working as a domestic help, for money to consume liquor.

On Monday, 6.30 am, Thangaraj informed neighbours of the drowning of his wife and children.

On receiving information, the Singanallur police led by Assistant Commissioner Parthiban rushed to the spot and took out the bodies of the woman and two children. Their bodies were then sent for a post mortem at ESI Hospital.

During an inquiry, Thangaraj confessed to have killed Harini by throwing her into the ten feet deep tank following a quarrel with his wife.

“The woman, who became depressed on seeing her daughter dead in the tank, also jumped into it along with another daughter. As Thangaraj was heavily drunk, he slept the night and informed others only in the morning,” police said.

Police have registered cases on various counts including murder, abetment of suicide and other charges. Further inquiries are on.