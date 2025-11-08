Coimbatore woman abduction fears turns out to be family dispute

COIMBATORE: In a dramatic turn in the suspected case of kidnapping in Coimbatore, the woman has released a video claiming that she was not abducted, but was involved in a dispute with her husband inside the car.

Some passerby had spotted a man in the driver’s seat of a moving car attacking a woman seated next to him, even as she screamed in pain in the Irugur area on Thursday evening, 6 pm.

On receiving an alert at the control room, a team of police from Singanallur station rushed to the spot and probed the suspected angle of kidnap. Police scrutinized the CCTV fixed in the locality and spotted the car passing by a bakery in Appanaickenpudur.

Although no complaint was received, four special teams of police commenced investigations. Inquiries revealed that it was not an incident of kidnap but just a couple involved in a quarrel. In the video, the woman claimed she went to a bakery with her husband and son in a car. “As an argument broke out, my husband hit me, and I too hit him back. I was not abducted, and it was just a family dispute,” she claimed.

Following this, the cops breathed easy as kidnap speculations, coming close on the heels of a gang rape of a college student, sent everyone into a tizzy.