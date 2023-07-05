Coimbatore wall collapse: Death toll increases to 5

CHENNAI: The death toll of college wall collapse in a Coimbatore college has increased to five, according to Daily Thanthi reports.

The deceased was identified as Barun Ghosh, he succumbed to the injuries failing to respond to the treatment.

On Tuesday evening, an under-construction shear wall collapsed in a private college at Coimbatore. The wall which was to come up at 10-feet collapsed before the workers could react resulting in the death of four guest workers on the spot.