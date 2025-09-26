Coimbatore: Staff of children’s home held for assaulting inmate





COIMBATORE: A children’s home staff member in Coimbatore has been arrested by police for thrashing a boy with a belt. In a video of the incident, Selvaraj (60), who is in charge of the home located near Kottaipalayam, is seen beating a boy studying in Class Two.

Even though the boy cries out in pain, Selvaraj continues his attacking spree, while other inmates watch in shock. After the incident raised backlash from the public, the police registered a case and arrested Selvaraj, and further enquiries are under way to ascertain the reason for the ruthless assault.

“Efforts were made to shift the children to another home after they raised safety concerns. The orphanage had a valid license,” said an official.