Coimbatore: Special public prosecutor held for taking bribe

COIMBATORE: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Dharmapuri on Friday arrested a special public prosecutor (SPP) for receiving bribe money from the parents of a child sexual assault victim.

According to police, the Mahila Fast Track Court special public prosecutor Kalpana had demanded Rs 15,000 as a bribe from the parents of a child sexual assault victim to conduct the trial in the case. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) on a complaint by the victim studying in a government school.

As the case came up for hearing in the special court for Pocso cases in Dharmapuri, Kalpana demanded money from the father of the victim to proceed with the case. Not willing to give a bribe, the father complained to DVAC.

As directed by DVAC authorities, the complainant handed over Rs 10,000, which were laced with chemicals, at the house of Kalpana in Jai Nagar on Dharmapuri-Pennagaram Road around morning. When she received the amount, the DVAC sleuths who were waiting in hiding arrived and caught the public prosecutor red-handed. They also seized the money, and further inquiries are on.