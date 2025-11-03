Coimbatore sexual assault reflects DMK’s law and order failure, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP national general council member K Annamalai on Monday expressed shock and anguish over the alleged sexual assault of a college student near Coimbatore international airport, calling it a grim reflection of Tamil Nadu’s deteriorating law and order situation under the DMK regime.

“The news of a college student being sexually assaulted by three miscreants near Coimbatore international airport last night, while she was speaking with her friend, is deeply shocking and heartbreaking. I pray for her speedy recovery and strength as she undergoes treatment,” Annamalai said in a statement.

He alleged that since the DMK came to power, incidents of sexual violence have risen alarmingly, with offenders showing no fear of the law. “From DMK ministers to police officials, there has been a disturbing pattern of shielding sexual offenders instead of ensuring justice. The government has miserably failed to prevent such crimes or guarantee women’s safety,” he charged.

Accusing the ruling dispensation of misusing the police force, the former BJP state president said, “Instead of deploying police to protect citizens and uphold law and order, the DMK government uses them to silence critics. Tamil Nadu now finds itself in a state of alarming moral and administrative decline.”

Holding Chief Minister M K Stalin responsible, Annamalai added, “As the head of the government and custodian of law and order, he must hang his head in shame for allowing the police machinery to collapse to such a pitiable state".