Coimbatore police shoot at history-sheeter in self-defence, nab him

TIRUCHY: A special team of Coimbatore police on Friday arrested a history-sheeter wanted in a case related to a series of house-breaking incidents by opening fire after he attacked police with a machete.

Rajasekar (32), a resident of Vadamadurai in Dindigul district and a notorious history-sheeter against whom more than 80 cases are pending across the State, with most of the cases registered in Coimbatore, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruchy. He is said to have been involved in waylaying, dacoity and threatening cases, and he is wanted by the police from various districts in connection with the respective cases.

Recently, he was involved in a series of house-breaking and burglary incidents in Coimbatore, and the Coimbatore City police had spread a dragnet against Rajasekar and were searching for him intensively.

In such a backdrop, the Coimbatore police received information that Rajasekar was hiding in Tiruchy. After this, a four-member police team from Coimbatore reached Tiruchy, surrounded a house at E-Pudur and attempted to secure him.

Upon sensing that the police had surrounded him, the accused Rajasekar verbally abused the personnel and moved forward to attack them with a machete. The police team moved forward and attempted to catch him, but Rajasekar attacked Sub Inspector Baskar and Head Constable Kannan. Following this, the Sub Inspector Baskar opened fire in self-defence, and one bullet hit Rajasekar's left thigh, and the other hit his left rib. All three were injured and fell unconscious.

On information, E-Pudur police rushed to the spot and rescued all three and rushed them to Tiruchy Government Hospital. The accused is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit for severe injuries, while two police personnel are undergoing treatment in Tiruchy GH for the injuries. E-Pudur police registered a case and are investigating.