Coimbatore police launch probe after bus seized in Karnataka with slogans glorifying gangster Dawood Ibrahim

The bus, carrying more than 40 engineering students from Coimbatore, had been on an excursion to Dandeli in the Uttara Kannada district.

While returning through Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, it was intercepted and seized by the Basavanahalli police after authorities noticed slogans on the vehicle that allegedly praised Dawood Ibrahim. There were inscriptions such as ‘gangs of Mumbai’ and ‘real don’ on the bus.