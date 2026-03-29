Police seize private bus; book driver, owner for 'glorifying' fugitive Dawood Ibrahim

Officials said the inscriptions of Dawood, who is declared a terrorist by India, were displayed in a way that undermined the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

The students, from an engineering college in Coimbatore, were returning from a trip to Dandeli in the Uttara Kannada district. The bus was operated by a travel agency, a senior police officer said.

The bus was seized and taken to the police station, and an alternative vehicle was arranged for the students to continue their journey.