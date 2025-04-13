Coimbatore pastor absconding after sexually assaulting minors arrested from Munnar

CHENNAI: A pastor, who was absconding after being accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls in Coimbatore, was arrested by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the police arrested John Jebaraj from Munnar in Kerala where he had been hiding to evade the authorities.

Following his arrest, Jebaraj was brought to Gandhipuram Central Women's Police Station in Coimbatore and questioned by the police on Sunday.

Jebaraj (37), a pastor of Kings Generation Church on Cross Cut Road in Coimbatore, was booked by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore Central, under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls aged 17 and 14.

The girls had taken part in a function at his house in GN Mills on May 21, 2024, where the incident allegedly happened.

One of the survivors mustered the courage to open up about her trauma to a relative, who then informed the police about the alleged sexual assault. Of the two, the 17-year-old was an orphan adopted by the pastor’s father-in-law, while the 14-year-old girl was their neighbour.

The pastor grew popular for his concerts performed in several countries and has a large number of youth following on social media.

