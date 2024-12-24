Coimbatore Metro Rail project will factor in Avinashi Road flyover, says CMRL MD

CHENNAI: The proposed Metro Rail project would factor in the Avinashi expressway, the under-construction flyover that will be the longest such structure in Tamil Nadu, said Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) managing director MA Siddique.

According to a Thanthi TV report, he added the land acquisition for the Metro Rail project is currently under way. As per the detailed project report (DPR) that CMRL prepared, the Metro Rail in Coimbatore is planned along Avinashi and Sathyamangalam Road at an estimated cost of Rs 10,740 crore.

The 10.01 km-long flyover, which is nearing completion at a cost of Rs 1,621 crore, is expected to be opened by January 2025. In November, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the Avinashi Road flyover would be extended by 5 km from Chinniampalayam to Neelambur at an additional cost of Rs 600 crore.

The 17.25 metre-wide structure on Avinashi Road, among the most important thoroughfare in Coimbatore, was expected to make the project challenging for CMRL, the project executing agency for Metro Rail projects in other cities in Tamil Nadu.

However, CMRL managing director Siddique said the project would consider the flyover while designing the Metro Rail route for Coimbatore.

The CMRL has placed Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects among the priority list among tier-2 cities in Tamil Nadu.

As per the project report for Coimbatore, there will be two lines with 32 stations along the 39 km stretch. The possible stations along the two routes are Ukkadam Bus Stand, Coimbatore Junction, Ram Nagar, Gandhipuram Bus Stand, Saravanampatti, Coimbatore Medical College, and Coimbatore Airport.

"The Tamil Nadu government has already forwarded the DPR for Coimbatore and Madurai to the Union government. We will present the project features to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Economic Affairs," an official had earlier told DT Next. Subsequently, the projects will reach the Public Investment Board (PIB) for technical approval before being forwarded to the Union Cabinet for its nod.