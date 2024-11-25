CMRL puts Madurai and Coimbatore Metro plans on fast track

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has placed Coimbatore and Madurai on its priority list among tier-two cities, while Tiruchy and Salem will take a back seat as things stand now, a senior official said.

CMRL, the project executing agency (PEA) for Metro projects in other cities, has already submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for Coimbatore and Madurai to the Union government.

"Tamil Nadu government has already forwarded the DPR for Coimbatore and Madurai to the Union government. We will present the project features to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Economic Affairs," the official told DT Next. Subsequently, the projects will reach the Public Investment Board (PIB) for technical approval before being forwarded to the Union Cabinet for its nod.

As per the DPR, the Metro Rail in Coimbatore is planned along Avinashi and Sathyamangalam Road at an estimated cost of Rs 10,740 crore. The Rs 11,368-crore Madurai Metro Rail project envisages connecting Tirumangalam and Othakkadai.

As per the project report for Coimbatore, there will be two lines with 32 stations along the 39 km stretch. The possible stations along the two routes are Ukkadam Bus Stand, Coimbatore Junction, Ram Nagar, Gandhipuram Bus Stand, Saravanampatti, Coimbatore Medical College, and Coimbatore Airport.

In Madurai, it will have 17 stations, of which the 10 important ones are Otthakadai, Madurai High Court, Pudur, Simmakal, Madurai Junction, Pasumalai, Thiru Nagar, Thoppur, Kappalur, and Thirumangalam Metro stations.

In the case of the Hosur to Bommasandra project, the first interstate Metro line in south India, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC)/Namma Metro is undertaking the study from their end and the detailed feasibility report (DFR) is nearing completion.

CMRL, which is the PEA of the project, is planning to cover 23 km, including about 11 km in Tamil Nadu and 12 km in Karnataka. Twelve stations and a depot are also planned along the route.

"Once the study and DPR are completed, the State government will submit them to the Union government for approval," an official added.

Meanwhile, with these three projects being prioritised, the plans for the 38-km Salem Metro, and 45-km Tiruchy Metro have been put on hold, while the CMRL’s study found that it is not feasible to take up the work for Tirunelveli.