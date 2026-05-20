Coimbatore Mayor refuses to display CM Vijay’s photo in chamber, sparks row

The chamber now has the portraits of DMK leaders, while Vijay’s photo is displayed only in the space outside.

After the TVK government came to power and Vijay took charge as the chief minister, the Tamil Nadu government released the official photograph of the chief minister through the Information and Public Relations Department for display in all government offices across the State.

Following the practice, framed portraits of the chief minister were installed in the offices of the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and meeting halls at the corporation office.

The portrait was also meant to be placed in the rooms of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, standing committee chairpersons, and zonal committee heads.