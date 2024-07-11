Coimbatore Mayor did not resign over corruption charges, says Minister S Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Thursday denied allegations that Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar resigned over corruption charges.

“She resigned only because of health reasons. She also met Chief Minister MK Stalin and informed of her decision. A new Mayor will be elected for Coimbatore soon,” he said to media in Coimbatore after inaugurating a new entrance for Coimbatore collector office developed at a cost of Rs 43 lakhs.

Coimbatore’s first woman Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar tendered her resignation to Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran on 3 July amidst controversies.

Stating that the government has received demands for opening toddy shops, Muthusamy said the government would decide on it only after a discussion. “Strict action will be taken on those involved in irregularities in sale of liquor in tasmac outlets,” he said.

The Minister said works on the international cricket stadium will commence soon. “Directions have been issued for speedy completion of flyovers on the Avinashi Road and Ukkadam in Coimbatore. As some areas in Coimbatore city are facing water shortage problems, efforts have been taken to ensure proper supply,” he said.

On the high turnout of voters in Vikravandi by-polls, Muthusamy said the high voter turnout shows the confidence of people in the DMK government. “Just like the Lok Sabha polls, the DMK will secure victory in the by-polls too,” he said.