Mayor’s exit: Heated debate in Coimbatore Corporation’s special council meeting

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Corporation’s special council meeting on Monday witnessed heated arguments with AIADMK councillors demanding to know the reason behind the sudden resignation of former Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar.

Coimbatore’s first woman Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar tendered her resignation to Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran on July 3 following directions from the high command, amidst controversies.

As the resolution regarding the resignation was taken up for discussion by Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan, the AIADMK councillors sought an explanation for Kalpana’s sudden resignation. To this, the DMK councillors raised the issue of AIADMK’s former Mayor SM Velusamy’s resignation in 2014. Kalpana was absent from the council meeting.

“The State Election Commission would soon announce the date for indirect election to elect the next Mayor,” said R Vetriselvan.

Addressing the media, AIADMK Ward 47 councillor R Prabhakaran said the AIADMK had repeatedly pointed to the inactiveness of Kalpana during her tenure, but the DMK realised it only now.

“The allegations of corruption against the Mayor should be investigated by a special team. If the Mayor had resigned because of health reasons, she should have stepped down from the post of councillor also,” he said.

Saravanan’s resignation formally accepted at Nellai council meet

The resignation of PM Saravanan as Mayor was formally accepted at a special meeting convened by Tirunelveli Corporation on Monday.

Deputy Mayor KR Raju, who is in charge of the Mayor’s chair, presided over the meeting. The meeting lasted just five minutes. It commenced at 10.37 am, and concluded at 10.42 am, at Rajaji Hall.

During the schedule, the deputy Mayor said the former Mayor tendered his resignation as per Section 34 of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998 and a copy was kept in the council for perusal.

A moment after the announcement of the resignation, the councillors banged on tables expressing their joy of acceptance. Further, the Mayor in charge said the schedule for the next council meeting would soon be announced and thanked those who attended.

Former Mayor Saravanan had tendered his resignation recently citing family reasons.

Earlier, Saravanan, who represented DMK from the 16th ward, was elected as the mayor by his party councilors in 2022.

Saravanan was not on good terms with the councillors and council meetings often witnessed mayhem. Discontent with his leadership, the party high command in Chennai conducted an inquiry with Saravanan, who made up his mind to step down.

Commissioner of Corporation Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao said since the resignation letter was formally accepted in the council meeting, it would be forwarded to the State Election Commission, which would announce a date for electing a new Mayor.