Coimbatore: Man dies, another injured as damp walls collapsed in rain

COIMBATORE: A 48-year-old man died after the damp mud walls of his house collapsed in Coimbatore in the early hours on Friday.

Police said, the deceased Shankar Ganesh, a labourer, was asleep in the mud house at Madurai Veeran Kovil Street in Kangayampalayam near Sulur when the weak walls of a room collapsed on him around 2.30 am. He had been residing in the house, built by his father for over 30 years.

Due to continuous rains in Coimbatore over the last few days, the walls became damp resulting in its collapse. As his wife raised an alarm, the neighbours removed the debris and took out Ganesh, who was in an unconscious state.

The 108 crew, who came to the spot, examined and found him to be dead already. His body was sent for a post mortem at ESI hospital.

The Sulur police have registered a case and inquiries are on. Similarly, walls in a couple of houses collapsed due to rains in the Pollachi area.

Police said P Kanagasabapathy, 22 from Jameenmuthur near Pollachi suffered head injuries after the walls of his collapsed.

He was immediately rescued by neighbours and sent to a private hospital for treatment.

After days of heavy downpour resulting in mud slips, tree falls and disruption of normal life, rains eased a bit in the Nilgiris, which received only moderate rains on Friday. However, gutsy winds caused damage to plantain crops.