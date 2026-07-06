Coimbatore man abducted for Rs 2 cr ransom

The victim, Dhanasekar, a finance firm owner and a resident of SIHS Colony in Mookambigai Nagar, was cleaning his car outside his residence when the kidnappers arrived.

The men struck up a casual conversation before forcing Dhanasekar into their vehicle at knifepoint. They then drove towards the Palakkad Road and demanded Rs 2 crore for his release.

When Dhanasekar told the abductors that he did not possess such a large sum of money, they became suspicious about his identity. The gang photographed him and sent it to the person who had orchestrated the abduction for verification.