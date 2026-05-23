Coimbatore girl’s brutal killing sparks outrage; CM Vijay vows strict action

Two people have been arrested in the case, and the 33-year-old main accused suffered fractures on his arm and leg, which the police claimed happened when he jumped off the first floor while fleeing from them.



CM Vijay termed it an inhuman and unforgivable crime and assured that those involved in heinous crimes against women and children would receive severe punishment under the law.



According to the police, on May 21, the child’s father had gone to work while her mother was asleep at home. The child, who was playing outside the house, later went to a nearby shop, and then went missing. The parents, both construction workers who had shifted residence to the village only 20 days ago, lodged a complaint with the police around 8.30 pm. Based on the direction by Coimbatore SP Pawan Kumar Reddy, five special teams were formed to trace the child.