Coimbatore gears up for SW monsoon; Corporation eyes waterlogging-free city

COIMBATORE: Ahead of the South West Monsoon, the Coimbatore Corporation has taken up precautionary measures to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas during rains.

Works are underway to fix high-power motors to pump out water all the zone under the city corporation. Two 100 HP motors are being fixed beneath the Avinashi flyover in the central zone to ensure inundation doesn’t hit traffic. Another motor has been fixed near Kaleeswara Mills area.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected the ongoing works and directed the officials to speed up desilting of stormwater drains at Goodshed Road, near Royal theatre and in parts of Tiruchy Road well ahead of the monsoon onset.

Similarly, the fire and rescue department staff conducted drills at the Coimbatore Collector’s office on attending to emergencies. Various rescue items, including lifeboats, lifebuoys, life jackets, machinery to cut concrete, and other materials used during emergencies, were part of the drill. District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar inspected the drill.

