Coimbatore gang rape case: Test identification parade held in Central Prison

COIMBATORE: As part of the investigation in connection with the gang rape incident in Coimbatore, the survivor and her boyfriend identified the three accused in the Test Identification Parade (TIP) held recently in Coimbatore Central Prison.

At the TIP, held on Tuesday, the three accused, T Karuppasamy alias Satheesh (30), his brother T Kaleeswaran alias Karthik (21), from Sivaganga district and their relative M Guna alias Thavasi (20), from Madurai, were paraded along with others.

The college student and her boyfriend identified the accused in separate TIPs held in a one-way mirror room, as per norms at the prison. This prevents the suspects and other individuals in the lineup from seeing the witness identifying them. First Judicial Magistrate N Tamilinian oversaw the TIP.

On the night of November 2, the three men smashed the glass panes of the car using a stone, attacked the 25-year-old youth with a sickle, forcibly took the 20-year-old girl to a secluded spot, and raped her near Coimbatore International Airport.

After a search, the police nabbed the trio by shooting at their legs at a hideout in Thudiyalur. After treating them for injuries at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), the trio was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison under judicial custody, which has been extended till December 3.

The survivor and her boyfriend were discharged from the hospital on November 13. The police have been racing against time to file the charge sheet.