Coimbatore gang rape case: Nod to conduct identification parade sought

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore city police have sought the court’s nod to conduct an identification parade in the gang rape of a girl student in Coimbatore.

A petition has been filed in the Judicial Magistrate Court seeking permission to conduct the identification parade, in which the rape survivor and her boyfriend would identify their assailants.

As the three men, Sathish alias Karuppasamy (30), his brother Karthik alias Kaleeswaran (21), from Sivaganga district, and their relative Guna alias Thavasi (20), from Madurai, were undergoing treatment in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for gunshot wounds, the police have decided to hold the parade either in CMCH or in Coimbatore Central Prison.

After the identification parade, the police are likely to take the trio into custody to question them in connection with the case. On the night of November 2, the three men smashed the glass panes of the car using a stone, attacked the youth with a sickle, forcibly took the girl to a secluded spot, and committed the sexual assault.