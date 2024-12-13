Coimbatore: Farmers threaten to protest against setting up of SIPCOT industrial park

COIMBATORE: Farmers have announced resorting to protests while opposing the State government’s proposal to establish a SIPCOT industrial estate near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore.

Land survey works are underway to acquire 1,360 acres spread over Kinathukadavu, Kattampatti, Mettuvavi, Poorandampalayam and Sulur villages. Against this backdrop, the farmers convened a meeting led by AIADMK MLAs V Jayaraman and VP Kandasamy on Friday to discuss their next course of action.

The farmers expressed fear that setting up an industrial park would cause environmental pollution, affect farming and livestock, and thereby ruin their only source of livelihood.

“Without prior information, the revenue department authorities have begun surveying the land for establishing the industrial park. If works are not dropped, then protests will be held,” said MLA V Jayaraman.

Echoing a similar view, VP Kandasamy said the industrial park will completely hit the farming sector in Sulur and Kinathukadavu areas.