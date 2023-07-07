'Shocked & saddened': Stalin condoles Coimbatore DIG's death

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday expressed his deepest condolences for the death of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) C Vijayakumar, who shot himself to death using his service weapon in his residence in Coimbatore.

The CM took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear the sad news of the untimely death of Coimbatore DIG C Vijayakumar today. Mr. Vijayakumar has served Tamil Nadu Police well in various responsibilities, including District Superintendent of Police (DSP) during his tenure. His death is a huge loss to the Tamil Nadu Police Department." (sic)

Vijayakumar had earlier served as SP CB-CID, SP Cuddalore, SP Kancheepuram, and DC Anna Nagar. He was promoted to DIG in January this year. Sources said that the reason behind his extreme step was due to trouble on the family front.