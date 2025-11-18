Coimbatore court acquits 9 DMK councillors

COIMBATORE: Nine DMK councillors accused of removing former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s photograph from the Thondamuthur town panchayat office in 2014 were acquitted by the Coimbatore 4th additional sessions court on Monday.

The case is related to the removal of the photograph after the Bengaluru special court delivered its verdict convicting the then Chief Minister.

At the time of the verdict, A Ravi served as the chairperson of the Thondamuthur town panchayat. Councillors Vairam Senthil, Nagaraj, Thyagarajan, S Sekar, P Nataraj, Ranjith Kumar, Dharun, DK Senthilkumar, and Natarajan were booked on allegations of removing the photograph and damaging a car.

Following the acquittal, the councillors were received with jubilation by the Coimbatore North District Secretary and members of the DMK Lawyers’ Wing.