Coimbatore couple nabbed for duping people with fake GPay messages

CHENNAI: The police arrested a young couple who escaped after reportedly scamming several people by taking money from them and promising to send it back through GPay.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the couple Rizwan, 21, and his wife Sharmila Banu, 20, residents of Old Mosque Road in Sugunapuram, fell in love and got married two months ago. Two days ago, they approached a man named Sakthivel near Telungupalayam and claimed they had to pay Rs 2,000 for a medical emergency.

The couple then said that they had forgotten their ATM card at home and requested Sakthivel to lend them Rs 2,000 in cash and promised to GPay him the amount. "They also showed a fake message stating that the amount was sent through GPay," police said. Subsequently, the duo took more money from Sakthivel and showed another fake message that the cash was sent, before leaving on their bike.

However, when Sakthivel checked his bank account, he was horrified to find that no cash was credited from the couple. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the Koundampalayam police who formed a special team to track the couple.

Using surveillance footage and tracing the duo's bike registration number, the cops nabbed them within a day. Enquiries revealed that they had defrauded 112 people to the tune of Rs 2 lakh in the same manner.

The arrested couple were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.