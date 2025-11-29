Coimbatore Corpn passes resolution against Centre for rejecting Metro Rail project

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city municipal corporation on Friday passed a resolution condemning the central government for rejecting the long-pending Metro Rail project.

As soon as the council meeting, chaired by Mayor R Ranganayaki and Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran began, councillors representing DMK, Congress and alliance parties condemned the Centre’s decision to reject the project.

The AIADMK councillors Prabhakaran and Ramesh Kumar objected by alleging that the state government had failed to submit a proper Detailed Project Report (DPR). They also raised slogans by holding placards.

In response, the DMK and alliance councillors raised counter slogans, resulting in noisy scenes. The DMK councillors snatched the placards from the AIADMK councillors and tore them away. Amid the uproar, the two AIADMK councillors walked out of the meeting hall, while continuing their protest outside the venue.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ranganayaki issued an order suspending AIADMK councillor Prabharakan from attending the council meeting for two months.