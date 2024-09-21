Coimbatore cops open fire, nab history sheeter after he stabs constable while fleeing

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed near Codissia in Coimbatore on Saturday when police personnel opened fire at a history sheeter and apprehended him after he seriously injured a constable.

The accused, Alwin from Nagercoil, is a wanted criminal in 13 cases, including 3 murder cases and four attempt to murder cases. He was arrested along with four others in February in connection with the murder of a history sheeter named Sathya Pandi.

Alwin, who was in prison, was released on conditional bail a couple of months ago.

When he did not show up to sign the register at the local police station and went absconding, the court issued an arrest warrant and directed the police to arrest and produce him in court immediately.

Following this, city police Commissioner V Balakrishnan directed the Race Court police station officials to form a special team to apprehend Alwin.

After receiving a tipoff that Alwin was hiding in a ground near Codissia on Saturday morning, the police team surrounded the area. However, instead of surrendering himself, he tried to took his heels to escape. "On seeing this, when constable Rajkumar tried to stop him, Alwin took out a knife and stabbed him several times," police said.

Subsequently, when Alwin attempted to escape, sub-inspector Karthikeyan opened fire and shot Alwin on both his knees. Following this, the police arrested him and seized several weapons from him. The police are planning to question Alwin after he is treated at the Coimbatore GH for his injuries.

The injured constable, Rajkumar, has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment where senior police officials visited him. Further investigations are on.