Coimbatore businessman loses Rs 23 lakh to woman he met on matrimonial site

CHENNAI: Gokula Krishnan, an engineer and businessman in Coimbatore, lost Rs 23 lakh after being scammed by a woman he met on a matrimonial site.

A divorcee, Krishnan, 37, had made a profile on an online matrimonial website as he wished to remarry. A woman named Rathi Meena approached him via the site and the two started chatting. She told him about a cryptocurrency app where one could invest money and make a profit. She sent him a link for it and Krishnan invested Rs 23 lakh. However, he realised he had been cheated of his money after the woman cut contact with him.

He filed a complaint with the Coimbatore Cyber Crime Police. The police have registered a case and are searching for the woman.