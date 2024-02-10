Coimbatore bomb blast case: NIA searches across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Saturday conducted checks across the State, including at least three locations in Chennai in connection with the investigations in the October 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blasts case.

The case pertains to an explosion in front of the Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil Temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, on October 23, 2022. The Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was driven by one Jamesha Mubeen, who was reportedly inspired by hardcore ISIS ideology to commit this horrendous act of terror.

Sources said that in Chennai, searches were conducted at the houses of three separate persons in Pallavaram, Thiru Vi ka Nagar and Villivakkam.

In Pallavaram, searches were conducted at the house of a man, who works in a private firm and also works as an administrator of a mosque in Pallavaram. The checks started around 5 am and went until 11 am.

In Thiru vi ka nagar, the check was conducted at a house on Thillai Nayagam Pillai Street for over two hours.

At Villivakkam, the officials conducted a check at a house on SIDCO Nagar in Villivakkam. According to sources, all three men will be summoned for investigations in a few days time.

In Coimbatore, NIA officials conducted searches at more than 10 places.

In Madurai, searches were conducted at the house of a functionary of Wahdat E Islami on Kazimar Street.

Searches were held in Trichy and Tirunelveli districts too.

Local police were deployed in all places to prevent any untoward incidents.