Coimbatore: Bihar guest worker falls from 3rd floor while asleep, dies

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old youth from Bihar, Sabraj, allegedly lost his life after accidentally falling from the third floor of a building while asleep, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Sabraj who was staying with his relative, Rustam (22), worked as a painter near Peelamedu area in Coimbatore city.

On the day of the incident, both Sabraj and Rustam were working at a construction site under the supervision of a contractor named Ramakrishnamurthy.

After completing their work, the two went to sleep on the third floor of the building.

In a tragic turn of events, Sabraj accidentally rolled off the third floor while sleeping and fell to the ground.

He suffered severe head injuries in the fall.

Neighbors, who found the youth lying in a pool of blood, immediately rushed him to the government hospital after calling '108' ambulance services.

However, doctors at the hospital declared that Sabraj had already died.

Following the incident, Peelamedu police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. A case has been registered against 19 individuals, including the contractor Ramakrishnamurthy.