Coimbatore: Another tiger cub rescued in the Nilgiris

Acting on specific inputs about two distressed tiger cubs near farmland in the Alagarmalai region under the Ooty North Forest Range, officials initially rescued a female cub estimated to be around five months old. Authorities said the cub appeared weak but was in a stable condition at the time of rescue.

The animal is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of veterinarian Dr Sridhar from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur Zoo) and Dr Rajesh, a veterinarian at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.