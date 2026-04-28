Coimbatore: Another tiger cub rescued in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: In a coordinated operation, the forest department in the Nilgiris rescued a second tiger cub that had been separated from its mother, following an intensive search effort.
Acting on specific inputs about two distressed tiger cubs near farmland in the Alagarmalai region under the Ooty North Forest Range, officials initially rescued a female cub estimated to be around five months old. Authorities said the cub appeared weak but was in a stable condition at the time of rescue.
The animal is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of veterinarian Dr Sridhar from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur Zoo) and Dr Rajesh, a veterinarian at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.
“Forest officials subsequently intensified efforts to trace the second cub, installing surveillance cameras at eight locations across the area. The cub was later sighted again through camera footage, enabling teams to swiftly track and capture it. It has since been taken for treatment.
Officials said both cubs are under close monitoring and are receiving specialised care. Efforts are also underway to locate the mother in the hope of reuniting the cubs with her.
Subject to veterinary assessment, both cubs are likely to be released back into their natural habitat under expert supervision.
The rescue comes at a time when tiger numbers in the Nilgiris landscape are increasing. The region, which includes key habitats such as the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and adjoining forest areas like Masinagudi, Gudalur, and the Mukurthi National Park, has seen its tiger population nearly double over the past seven years—from 34 in 2018 to 63 in 2024.