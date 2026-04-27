Coimbatore: Tiger cub rescued in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A female tiger cub was rescued by the Forest Department in the Nilgiris on Monday, while an intensive search operation is underway to trace another cub believed to be wandering nearby after being separated from its mother.
Acting on specific information that two tiger cubs were seen in a distressed condition near farmland in the Alagarmalai region under the Ooty North Forest Range, forest officials led by Range Officer Ram Prakash rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.
After an extensive combing exercise, the team successfully located and rescued a female cub, estimated to be around five months old. Officials said the animal appeared weak but stable at the time of rescue.
“The rescued cub is in good condition and is currently under veterinary supervision. It will be released back into its natural habitat after necessary approval from senior authorities. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate the missing cub, and if possible, to reunite both cubs with their mother,” a forest department official said.
The incident comes at a time when tiger numbers in the Nilgiris landscape have shown a steady increase. In this region, which includes key habitats such as the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and adjoining forest divisions like Masinagudi, Gudalur, and Mukurthi National Park, the tiger population has nearly doubled over the past seven years, from 34 in 2018 to 63 in 2024.