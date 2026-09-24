Coimbatore airport imposes Rs 500 fine for vehicles stopping over three minutes

There have also been complaints that some motorists who refuse to follow the rule have argued with parking staff. It has been alleged that some people have also attacked security personnel.

Videos purportedly showing such incidents have surfaced on social media, causing a stir.

There have been demands for appropriate action to prevent disputes and attacks on airport security and parking staff. Calls have also been made to take action against those who engage in arguments or conflicts with employees while the airport's parking rules are being enforced.