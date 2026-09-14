Newly opened Chennai airport pick-up point plaza to handle 5,000 taxis daily

The minister said that flyers to the city airport will soon be able to access advanced luggage convenience and efficient traffic management.

Built for Rs 22.88 crore, the facility is located around 30 metres from the terminal and is expected to streamline the movement of taxis and other pick-up vehicles and reduce congestion.

Naidu said 105 passenger guidance staff would be deployed to provide information and assistance, while an additional 20 help personnel would be stationed at key locations to assist passengers.