Newly opened Chennai airport pick-up point plaza to handle 5,000 taxis daily

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu virtually inaugurated the new pick-up point plaza outside Terminal 1 at the city airport on Sunday (September 13).
The minister said that flyers to the city airport will soon be able to access advanced luggage convenience and efficient traffic management.
Built for Rs 22.88 crore, the facility is located around 30 metres from the terminal and is expected to streamline the movement of taxis and other pick-up vehicles and reduce congestion.
Naidu said 105 passenger guidance staff would be deployed to provide information and assistance, while an additional 20 help personnel would be stationed at key locations to assist passengers.
Illuminated signboards have also been installed from Terminal 4 to the western side of the multi-level car parking facility.
Fifteen battery-operated vehicles will continue to operate between the terminals and multi-level parking areas. Work is also under way to introduce modern trolleys in the post-security area to help passengers move their baggage more easily.
Airport Director Raja Kishore said the new Terminal 3, being constructed under Phase 2 expansion, is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by April 2027.
He added that the pick-up point plaza can handle around 5,000 yellow-board taxis daily and will particularly benefit senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and families travelling with children.
Thirteen automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have also been installed across all terminals to strengthen emergency medical response.
The use of Digi Yatra at Chennai Airport has risen significantly, from 12 per cent about 15 months ago to an average of 35 per cent now, aided by 124 Digi Yatra personnel working round the clock.