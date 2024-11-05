Coimbatore airport expansion: Tamil Nadu government hands over land to AAI, wants expansion works to be expedited

CHENNAI: Keen to push the expansion of Coimbatore airport, a project that has been on the anvil for several years, Tamil Nadu Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Minister TRB Rajaa held a review meeting with officials of the Airports Authority of India and district administration to discuss the steps to be taken to expedite the work.

During the meeting, the minister and officials discussed the development of approach roads, alternative routes, and other related works.

The expansion works was in a limbo for several years over a dispute between Tamil Nadu government and BJP-led Centre over land acquisition and ownership. But that has been resolved after the State government formally handed over 468.83 acre land to the AAI on 99 years' lease.

On October 18, the AAI officially approved the land transfer, with the Tamil Nadu government footing the cost of Rs 2,088.92 crore required for the land acquisition to kickstart the airport expansion project.

In total, 632.95 acres are required for the expansion work. Of this, 451 acres are patta land and 29.38 poramboke, while the remaining 134.75 acres are defence land.