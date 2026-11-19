The deceased, Sadhana (16), of Semmandampalayam was studying Class 12 at a private school near Mangalam, where her mother, Janaki (37), works as a teacher. Police said the girl was depressed after her father, Karthik, was knocked down by a train while crossing the railway track, when he was returning home after accompanying her to school on June 17.

Unable to cope with his sudden death, Sadhana, too, while returning from school on Wednesday evening, stood at the same spot where her father died. “When the Kerala Express between Delhi and Tiruvananthapuram Superfast Express approached, she jumped in front of the train,” police said. The railway police recovered her body and sent it to Tirupur GH. A case has been registered.